(RTTNews) - Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) announced Monday that the DECLARATION Phase 3 trial of VYD2311 (ibramvibart) met all primary and secondary endpoints, according to interim analysis of the trial. VYD2311 also demonstrated an overall highly attractive safety and tolerability profile in both single- and multi-dose arms.

VYD2311, administered via intramuscular injection (IM), demonstrated high and durable antiviral activity, consistent with Invivyd's target 70-90% protection from RT-PCR confirmed symptomatic COVID-19, versus placebo.

Invivyd now intends to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval of VYD2311 for the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 based on the positive interim analysis and the supportive data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY trial comparing VYD2311 and an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

The interim DECLARATION analysis, designed to support accelerated approval, includes placebo-controlled safety, neutralizing antibody titers, and predicted clinical benefit of VYD2311 from 2,359 subjects randomized 1:1:1 to receive a single 250mg IM dose of VYD2311, monthly 250mg IM doses of VYD2311, or volume-matched IM saline placebo.

The company noted that clinical COVID-19 events from the trial remain fully blinded to support traditional approval as Invivyd continues to gather further events.

In the DECLARATION interim analysis, VYD2311 generated mean antiviral titers consistent with expected clinical protection of 70-90% over the 90-day trial period for both dose arms, compared to several other COVID-19 vaccines of only a 30-35% reduction in medically attended COVID-19 for 90 days, falling to 15-20% thereafter.

Multiple VYD2311 doses would confer higher protection against symptomatic COVID for longer, subject to an individual's choice.

Upon Invivyd's VYD2311 BLA submission for accelerated approval, Invivyd anticipates FDA to begin formalizing regulatory processes consistent with this goal in order to enable more rapid innovation on behalf of Americans.

Invivyd currently expects that BLA review of VYD2311, and future Invivyd prophylactic monoclonal antibodies, will be conducted either by, or with input from, CBER.