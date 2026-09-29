Invivyd's VYD2311 Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Phase 3 COVID Study

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Invivyd (IVVD) said its investigational COVID-19 antibody VYD2311 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability compared with an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in the Phase 3 LIBERTY study.

VYD2311 is a monoclonal antibody being developed for the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 through intramuscular administration.

The study enrolled 210 healthy adults and compared VYD2311, an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and their combination.

According to the company, VYD2311 met all primary and key secondary safety endpoints, with lower rates of overall and systemic adverse events than the mRNA vaccine.

Invivyd's closed Monday's trading at $0.95, up 1.69%. In the premarket trading, the stock is at $0.99, up 4.24%.