Invivyd Aktie

Invivyd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWUU / ISIN: US00534A1025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 13:18:38

Invivyd's VYD2311 Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Phase 3 COVID Study

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Invivyd (IVVD) said its investigational COVID-19 antibody VYD2311 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability compared with an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in the Phase 3 LIBERTY study.

VYD2311 is a monoclonal antibody being developed for the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 through intramuscular administration.

The study enrolled 210 healthy adults and compared VYD2311, an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and their combination.

According to the company, VYD2311 met all primary and key secondary safety endpoints, with lower rates of overall and systemic adverse events than the mRNA vaccine.

Invivyd's closed Monday's trading at $0.95, up 1.69%. In the premarket trading, the stock is at $0.99, up 4.24%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Invivyd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Invivyd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Invivyd 0,95 1,69% Invivyd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Anleihenrenditen im Fokus: ATX mit Minus -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich tiefer
Der ATX zeigt sich etwas tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Anleger in Asien sind mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen