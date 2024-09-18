|
18.09.2024 08:15:00
INVL BSGF Co-Invest Fund II established
INVL Asset Management, a part of Invalda INVL, the leading asset management group in the Baltics, has launched the INVL BSGF Co-Invest Fund II as a new closed-end fund for informed investors.
"With the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund now investing in its 10th portfolio company, we believe that we can offer investors an attractive co-investment opportunity,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, a partner of the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.
He says priority to participate in co-investment will be given to existing investors in the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.
The minimum investment in the INVL BSGF Co-Invest Fund II is EUR 125,000.
The INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, with a size of EUR 165 million, is a closed-end private equity fund for professional investors. To date the fund has invested in and developed industry leaders such as Eco Baltia, InMedica, Egles Sanatorija and Galinta. As of the end of 2023, transactions completed by the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund had a net internal rate of return of 26% and a cash-on-cash multiple of 1.9 times.
Contact person for further information:
Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management,
E-mail vytautas.plunksnis@invl.com
