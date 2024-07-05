INVL Family Office expands its geographical reach – a branch in Estonia will provide investment services

The Estonian branch of INVL Financial Advisors, an investment firm belonging to Invalda INVL, the leading asset management group in the Baltics, acting under the brand INVL Family Office, starts providing investment services.

The Estonian branch of INVL Financial Advisors starts activities after the approval of the Estonian financial markets supervisory authority. The branch in Estonia is the second INVL Family Office branch in the Baltic States. The INVL Family Office branch in Latvia was authorised to provide investment services in January this year.

"After nine years of focused work in Lithuania, we see that we are making a successful and significant contribution to preserving, enhancing and passing on the wealth of our country's wealthy families to future generations. We believe that we are prepared to share our knowledge, experience and solutions with our neighbours. Therefore, some time ago in Latvia and now also in Estonia, clients trust in INVL Family Office will be boosted by highly qualified professionals in the branches, with an in-depth knowledge of the needs of their respective countries and the global investment sector,” says Asta Jovaišiene, Head of INVL Family Office.

The INVL Family Office branch in Estonia will be headed by Sven Jürgenson.

"Invalda INVL is a pioneer in private equity in the Baltics. What is less well known in the region is that the group not only manages alternative investment funds and other investments, but also provides family office services. As the demand for quality family office services among wealthy individuals in Estonia is increasing year by year, we aim to meet the demand and introduce INVL Family Office to the market. Our goal is to share with our clients in Estonia our long-standing experience and knowledge of unique investment solutions that create long-term financial wealth,” says Sven Jürgenson, Head of the INVL Family Office in Estonia.

INVL Financial Advisors, acting under the INVL Family Office brand, was established in 2015. The company is one of the largest multi-family offices in Lithuania, overseeing more than EUR 800 million in client assets. INVL Family Office prepares and updates investment strategies for natural persons and legal entities, analyses third-party products and services, represents clients in their interaction with providers of such products and services, supports in succession planning and provides other investment services.

