INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises an additional USD 1.675 million from investors

The INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which invests in the infrastructure fund of a long-standing world-class asset manager, attracted an additional USD 1.675 million from investors. A total of 9 investors joined a new placement of units by the fund, which is managed by INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region.

"Infrastructure investments are an attractive asset class for investors who want to protect money against loss of value and diversify investment risk. This is also an opportunity to invest in a global fund with most of its assets in the US and UK. In turbulent markets, infrastructure remains a resilient and long-term asset class because facilities are bought with a long investment horizon and generate a steady cash flow for investors,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at the INVL group.

To date, the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I has raised USD 42.345 million, of which USD 39.39 million has already been invested indirectly in a variety of global infrastructure. A total of 112 investors have put money in the fund, which invests in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Units of the fund are distributed by the INVL Family Office on a periodic basis. The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000. The fund has a lifetime of 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

The investment strategy of master fund of INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in OECD member states. The majority of the Master Fund’s portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, product terminals, and data centres.

The attractiveness of the investments in infrastructure assets is enhanced by a stable regulatory environment, an investment-grade credit rating, and leadership in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) area, all of which make it possible to target a significant return for investors. The manager of the fund has been a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment since 2008 and aims to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of more than EUR 1.75 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.