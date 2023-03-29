INVL sub-fund for informed investors that invests in EQT global fund raises EUR 18.45 million

The INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I, a feeder subfund of INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region, has attracted an initial EUR 18.45 million from investors. The INVL fund will invest in the EQT X, a fund with a target size of EUR 20 billion established by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investment firms. The EQT X invests mainly in European and US companies in the healthcare, technology, and business services sectors.

A total of 77 investors joined a placement of units by the INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I, which was launched in January this year.

"This is the opportunity to invest in a world-class fund that would be difficult for local investors to access directly due to high requirements. Given the tensions in the capital markets, investors are actively looking for ways to diversify their holdings and protect them from loss of value,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, the Head of Private Equity at the INVL group.

In Lithuania, units of the INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I are distributed by the brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors. The minimum investment amount is EUR 125,000.

The global EQT fund focuses on long-term secular growth, investing in high-growth companies and seeking a higher return while keeping risk lower than the private equity average.

The private equity funds managed by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investment managers, have a historical average annual net return of 22% since 1995. EQT’s private equity investments are managed by 145 investment professionals.

EQT had assets under management of EUR 115 billion at the end of September 2022. Its Luxembourg-registered EQT X fund, which started up last year and in which the INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I will invest directly, had raised EUR 15 billion as of the end of 2022 and aims to increase that amount to EUR 20 billion.

The INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I was established by the asset management company INVL Asset Management, a part of INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltics.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of more than EUR 1.75 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.