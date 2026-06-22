INVO Fertility, Inc. Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$5.539 million. This compares with -$17.403 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $2.015 million from $1.637 million last year.

INVO Fertility, Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$5.539 Mln. vs. -$17.403 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $2.015 Mln vs. $1.637 Mln last year.

This rise in the first-quarter revenue reflects increased revenue from growth initiatives at the Georgia clinic, as well as the addition of Family Beginnings following its acquisition.