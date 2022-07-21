INX Welcomes Former CYSEC Chairperson Demetra Kalogerou and Wall Street Journal Women in Business Co-Founder, Hilary Kramer, CFE, to its Board of Directors

The new members will help promote the company's mission to bridge traditional and digital economies and create new digital financial opportunities for individuals and businesses.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX) has welcomed two new and distinguished members to its board of directors.

Bringing with them years of experience in leading global financial institutions, Demetra Kalogerou and Hilary Kramer will add unparalleled value to the company and help shape future strategies for building economic infrastructures and designing new and digital financial solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome such honorable leaders like Hilary and Demetra to our Board," said CEO Shy Datika. "Their extensive financial experience and knowledge will allow us to develop, in a thorough and responsible manner, a new digital ecosystem that provides new financial opportunities together with the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance."

For over a decade, Demetra Kalogerou (BSc, MSc, MPhil) served as chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC), the independent government authority overseeing capital markets, the asset management sector, the transferable securities market, and the investment services market. She worked tirelessly to ensure the protection of investors and the market's healthy growth.

Best-selling author, and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Hilary Kramer is joining INX's board following her impressive journey at the top of the US financial arena. Kramer is a former investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers, founded and managed long-short hedge funds, developed and serves on the advisory board of numerous successful companies, and is a founding member of the Wall Street Journal Women in Business.

INX's Chairman of the Board, David Weild, said: "INX started with the mission to design a trustworthy ecosystem that would bridge old and new economies. As we experience challenges in the economy and volatility from the crypto market, we are pioneering new approaches, new products and new regulatory pathways that will provide investors with the compliant tools and investments they demand. Our new board members have knowledge and experience that will be invaluable for our growth. They are both exceptional industry leaders and visionaries. I have known Hilary since the days when I was vice chairman of Nasdaq, and Demetra provides us with a wealth of experience in the regulatory and exchange side of the European Community. I look forward to their input and guidance."

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.

The Company is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, the Company's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

