28.10.2019 21:15:00

ION announces third quarter 2019 earnings and conference call schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

ION Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Thursday, October 31, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



How:

Live via phone - By dialing (877) 407-0672 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time.




Live over the Internet - by logging on to the web at the address below.



Where:

https://ir.iongeo.com.  The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link listed above.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 14, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 using pass code 13694672#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at https://ir.iongeo.com for approximately 12 months.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns.  For more information, visit iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Steve Bate, +1 281.552.3011
steve.bate@iongeo.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ion-announces-third-quarter-2019-earnings-and-conference-call-schedule-300946452.html

SOURCE ION Geophysical Corporation

