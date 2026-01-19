Ion Beam Applications Aktie

Ion Beam Applications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 914998 / ISIN: BE0003766806

19.01.2026 07:41:11

Ion Beam Applications Signs MD Anderson Contract For Proton Therapy Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IOBCF, IBAB.BR), a medical technology company, on Monday said it has signed a contract with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to modernise its existing Proton Therapy Center in Houston with three Proteus ONE systems.

The company said the typical end-user price for one Proteus ONE solution, including a multi-year maintenance contract, ranges between $45 million and $55 million.

The retrofit will enhance proton therapy capabilities, streamline operations and support continued access to advanced proton therapy technology.

The contract was awarded following a competitive public RFP process.

On Friday, Ion Beam Applications closed trading 1.40% lesser at EUR 14.04 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX und DAX vor tieferem Start -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Montag mit Verlusten erwartet. Zum Wochenstart geht es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

