Ion Beam Applications Aktie
WKN: 914998 / ISIN: BE0003766806
|
19.01.2026 07:41:11
Ion Beam Applications Signs MD Anderson Contract For Proton Therapy Upgrade
(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IOBCF, IBAB.BR), a medical technology company, on Monday said it has signed a contract with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to modernise its existing Proton Therapy Center in Houston with three Proteus ONE systems.
The company said the typical end-user price for one Proteus ONE solution, including a multi-year maintenance contract, ranges between $45 million and $55 million.
The retrofit will enhance proton therapy capabilities, streamline operations and support continued access to advanced proton therapy technology.
The contract was awarded following a competitive public RFP process.
On Friday, Ion Beam Applications closed trading 1.40% lesser at EUR 14.04 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct
|13,86
|-1,00%