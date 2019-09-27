Ion Labs Launches Brand New Gummy Supplement Manufacturing Operation

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ion Labs is prepared to produce 5 million gummies a day based on a two-shift schedule. This will be the beginning operational capacity and will grow upon further product inquiry. Ion Labs' gummy manufacturing operation expects to provide several types of products in a gummy variety such as dietary supplements, vitamins and Hemp Extract with CBD.

Ion Labs has been a globally recognized contract manufacturer for dietary supplements, pet supplements, skin care products, OTC drugs and Hemp Extract with CBD for over 30 years. After much anticipation from industry demand, Ion Labs plans to offer a wide range of products that will be available for custom formulation in the form of gummy vitamins and supplements in the Fall of 2019. The gummy-based products Ion Labs will be providing will cover a wide range of health & wellness categories.

