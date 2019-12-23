iONE Digital Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Three YouTube Channels

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iONE Digital, a division of Urban One, Inc., and Shandy Media, Inc. announced today that iONE Digital has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and looks forward to working with the employees associated with three popular YouTube Channels owned and operated by Shandy Media which was founded by Raymond Attipa and Diana Madison. The channel roster boasts strong daily content in sports (The Fumble), celebrity news (Hollyscoop) and geek culture (Nerdwire).

The acquisition is another important step in iONE Digital's continued expansion in digital video. "We are always looking for new ways to meet the increasing demand for high quality original video content for the multicultural audience," said Damian Benders, iONE Digital's Vice President of Digital Video & Business Development. "The talented video creative and production team behind these channels have a great track record of building and serving over 4M highly engaged subscribers. We are excited to help expand those audiences and bring some of that expertise to the now 20+ YouTube channels we manage."

In the past three years, iONE Digital has transformed its digital business through a combination of internal strategic shifts and targeted acquisitions. The resulting digital ecosystem is unrivaled in digital reach targeting the multicultural audience.

"We now own and operate 8 national publishing brands, 50+ digital radio sites, a network of 20+ YouTube channels, an emerging video streaming platform, a legacy social network a cross-platform sales organization and an award-winning branded content studio. The combination represents a powerful tool for reaching our target audience, distributing original content and delivering immense value to our advertising partners," said Detavio Samuels, President of iONE Digital and ONE Solution. "We are well positioned to respond to the ever changing digital marketplace and to continue our record of super serving the New American consumer and the advertisers that want compelling opportunities to reach them."

ABOUT iONE DIGITAL

iONE Digital (previously known as Interactive One) is the dominant digital media platform for brands to reach Urban Enthusiasts. A division of Urban One, Inc., iONE Digital reaches 25MM+ monthly digital consumers across a network of online destinations inclusive of our core brands - NewsOne, Bossip, MadameNoire, HipHopWired, Cassius Life, Global Grind, HelloBeautiful, BlackPlanet and A Space for Creators - as well as other Urban One owned and operated properties and affiliates. The company also operates ONE Solution, a cross-platform sales organization offering advertisers opportunities across digital, television and radio along with the award-winning, results driven branded content studio ONE X.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ione-digital-enters-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-three-youtube-channels-300978963.html

SOURCE iONE Digital