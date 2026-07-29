Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Chief Scientific Officer Frank Bennett To Retire In 2027

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) announced the retirement of Frank Bennett from the roles of executive vice president and chief scientific officer, effective February 2027.

Following the retirement, Bennett will serve as a strategic consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

His responsibilities will be assumed by Eric Swayze, executive vice president, head of research.

Currently, IONS is moving down 0.29 percent, to $55.14 on the Nasdaq.