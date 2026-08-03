Ionis Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACMZ / ISIN: US4622221004
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03.08.2026 21:17:01
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Director Hayden Buys $1.1 Million Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?
Michael R. Hayden, a director at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), purchased 20,000 shares of common stock at $52.94 per share on July 30, 2026 and July 31, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($52.94); post-transaction value based on July 31, 2026 market close ($51.77).Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $8.8 billion, employing some 1,400 professionals in Carlsbad, California. The company has established a differentiated competitive position through its proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutic platform, which enables the development of precision medicines for rare genetic diseases with limited treatment options. Despite current net losses reflecting significant research and development investments, Ionis maintains a substantial revenue base of $873.8 million over its trailing 12 months, demonstrating the commercial viability of its approved therapies and the potential for profitability as its pipeline matures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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