26.10.2022 13:05:00

Ionis to hold third quarter 2022 financial results webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced a live webcast on Wednesday, November 9th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-hold-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-webcast-301659331.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

