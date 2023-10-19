19.10.2023 13:05:00

Ionis to hold third quarter 2023 financial results webcast

Webcast scheduled for Thursday, November 2 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Thursday, November 2nd at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-hold-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-webcast-301961189.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

