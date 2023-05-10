Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 13:05:00

Ionis to host 2023 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2023 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Ionis logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The agenda for the event is as follows:

  • 5:00 p.m.5:15 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m.2:15 p.m. PT) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders 
    • All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2023, are invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2023.

    • Stockholders of record will receive an official proxy card from their brokerage firm. Each proxy card contains a 16-digit control number required to log-in, vote and submit questions during the webcast.

    • Stockholders should contact their brokerage firm before May 24 for help obtaining a proxy card or to locate their control number or for instructions to access the webcast. Ionis does not provide proxy cards or have access to proxy card information, including 16-digit control numbers.

    • A help line will be available on the registration page of the live webcast for participants requiring technical assistance in accessing or participating during the live event. There will not be a replay of this session.
  • 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) – Virtual corporate update
    • Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer, will provide a general corporate update followed by a question-and-answer session.

    • All interested parties may access the webcast live at https://app.webinar.net/YlW4RyoQrOA. An archived replay of the webcast will be posted for a limited time following the meeting at that same address.

    • Questions for management may be submitted in advance of the webcast and will be addressed during the question-and-answer portion of the webcast. Please submit questions via email to IonisAnnualMeeting@ionisph.com by May 30th. Questions not addressed during the webcast will be answered by email following the meeting.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies. 

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com or follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-host-2023-virtual-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301820061.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

