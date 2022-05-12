|
12.05.2022 13:05:00
Ionis to present at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
A live webcast and additional information about this presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours of each event.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.
To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-conference-301545318.html
SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
