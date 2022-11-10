Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim 4 th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on Monday, November 14, 2022

Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

5 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx on Piper Sandler 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

34 Annual Healthcare Conference on Nasdaq 47 th Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Investor Conference on BMO 2022 Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A live webcast and additional information about each presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours of each event.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

