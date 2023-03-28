Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 13:05:00

Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced its participation in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Ionis logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

  • Guggenheim Virtual Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 17, 2023

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. The replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis, visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301782684.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nachrichten