09.05.2023 13:05:00
Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
- RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023
A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. The replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.
To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com or follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301818787.html
SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
