Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology, & Immunology Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference 2023 on Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • BMO 2023 Growth & ESG Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301976539.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

