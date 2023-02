IONOS Group SE new in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Prime Standard

The IONOS Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3E00M1) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €18.40. The IPO was accompanied by a joint consortium of J.P. Morgan, Berenberg, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas (each Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners), Barclays, Goldman Sachs (each Joint Bookrunners), Commerzbank, DZ Bank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (each Co-Lead Managers). Berenberg is designated sponsor on Xetra, the execution is done by Baader Bank, which also acts as specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.The IONOS Group SE (“IONOS”), headquartered in Germany, is an international digitalisation partner and sees itself as a trusted cloud enabler. The company offers a broad portfolio of products and services including web presence & productivity as well as cloud solutions. The products are primarily aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (“SMB”) and freelance professionals, but also at larger enterprise customers and private users. As of 30 September 2022, IONOS employed 4,239 employees in nine countries in which the Group has operations or offices.