|
29.04.2022 14:00:00
IONOVA Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with MSD to Evaluate INV-1120 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen IONOVA Life Science Co., Ltd. announces today it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ., USA) to evaluate clinical benefits of INV-1120, IONOVA's EP4 antagonist, in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for cancer treatment.
Under this agreement, IONOVA will conduct a Phase 1b study in the US to evaluate the safety and efficacy of INV-1120 combined with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors.
According to Dr. Yongkui Sun, CEO of IONOVA and a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, "We are pleased to collaborate with MSD to evaluate INV-1120 in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. IONOVA has previously demonstrated that INV-1120 not only has mono therapeutic anti-cancer efficacy, but also exhibits strong additive anti-cancer benefits in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in preclinical solid tumor models. We are excited now that the clinical collaboration with MSD enables us to evaluate the clinical benefits of INV-1120 in combination with KEYTRUDA® for certain cancer patients."
KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.
About INV-1120
INV-1120 is a highly potent, highly selective, and orally available EP4 antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. EP4 antagonist has shown to increase T cell infiltration and regulate macrophage functions in tumors, contributing to increased anti-tumor immune responses in preclinical tumor models. INV-1120 is currently in Phase I clinical trials in the US and in China.
About IONOVA
IONOVA is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative cancer medicines especially targeted- and immuno-therapies.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionova-announces-clinical-trial-collaboration-with-msd-to-evaluate-inv-1120-in-combination-with-keytruda-pembrolizumab-in-patients-with-advanced-solid-tumors-301536173.html
SOURCE Shenzhen IONOVA Life Science Co., Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.