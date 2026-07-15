Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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15.07.2026 21:32:00
IonQ: This Quantum Computing Pioneer Is a No-Brainer Buy (NYSE: IONQ)
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the leaders in the effort to develop commercially viable quantum computers. While its stock has sold off recently, it could be only one major announcement away from skyrocketing again. After setting a 2026 high in late May, IonQ's stock has tumbled straight down, and is nearly 50% off its all-time high. While some investors may see that as a warning sign, I think it's a buying signal, as IonQ's stock price action often is driven more by broader market sentiment than its specific investment thesis. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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