:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
23.01.2026 12:45:00
IonQ Could Be One of the Most Important Tech Stocks of the Next Decade
Buying and holding top technology stocks for the long run is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market, as companies in this sector can grow at above-average rates by capitalizing on disruptive trends.Nvidia, for example, has been one of the most important tech stocks in the past 10 years. The semiconductor specialist has benefited from multiple growth trends, including gaming, automotive, and, most importantly, artificial intelligence (AI). An investment of just $1,000 made in Nvidia stock a decade ago is now worth over $272,000.That's why I think it may be a good idea for investors to invest some of their investible cash in shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). This company operates in a fast-growing industry capable of surging impressively in the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
