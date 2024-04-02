|
02.04.2024 15:45:00
IonQ Could Disrupt Artificial Intelligence. Why That Does Not Make It a Buy.
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is a leader in quantum computing research. This technology applies the principles of computer science, physics, and mathematics to produce computers that can solve problems exponentially faster than standard computers.That could potentially supplant artificial intelligence (AI) and eventually lead to a bull market backed by this technology. Unfortunately for IonQ investors, the company might not be able to deliver significant investor returns despite its advances. Here's why.As previously mentioned, quantum computing is more powerful than traditional computing. Current computing technology operates on a binary code, meaning it stores all information as zeros or 1s. In contrast, quantum computing can store information as zero or 1 or all points in between, dramatically boosting this power.
Analysen zu IonQ Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ Inc Registered Shs
|9,32
|-0,43%