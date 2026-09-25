IonQ Has Made Another Quantum Computing Breakthrough: Here's What a $1,000 Investment in It Could Look Like in 5 Years

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) recently announced a breakthrough in quantum computing: It has found a way to detect errors in a complex quantum computing calculation without forcing the machine to slow down. That's the kind of progress that gets investors excited.

But a breakthrough in the lab can't tell us much about what the stock might be worth five years from now. If you invested $1,000 in IonQ today, how much could your position be worth in 2031?

While traditional computers process information in bits, quantum computers use qubits. The important thing to know about these qubits is that, unlike bits, they are incredibly sensitive to even slight outside interference. That makes quantum computing systems extremely error-prone.

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