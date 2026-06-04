Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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04.06.2026 22:05:00
IonQ is the First Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company To Generate Over $100 Million in Revenue. Is the Stock Headed to $100?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), one of the early movers in the nascent quantum computing market, grew its revenue from just $2 million in 2021 to $130 million in 2025. That made it the first pure-play quantum computing to generate over $100 million in annual revenue, and its stock surged nearly 550% over the past five years. Could it soar another 50% and hit $100 this year?Quantum computers can process specific tasks much faster than classical computers, but they're also larger, more expensive, consume more power, and output more errors. Quantum computing companies are also using a wide range of different technologies, which fragment the market and limit its growth potential beyond niche research applications.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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