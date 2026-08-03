IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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03.08.2026 02:53:00
IonQ Is Worth $13 Billion and Sits 58% Below Its High. Here's What Has to Go Right.
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) closed Thursday at $35.77, up almost 12% in a single session as quantum computing stocks rallied. Even after that jump, shares of the quantum computing specialist sit about 58% below their 52-week high of $84.64. And yet the company still carries a market capitalization of $13.35 billion.So the stock manages to look beaten down and expensive at the same time. Here's a closer look at what has to go right for today's price to work out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26