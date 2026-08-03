IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.08.2026 02:53:00

IonQ Is Worth $13 Billion and Sits 58% Below Its High. Here's What Has to Go Right.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) closed Thursday at $35.77, up almost 12% in a single session as quantum computing stocks rallied. Even after that jump, shares of the quantum computing specialist sit about 58% below their 52-week high of $84.64. And yet the company still carries a market capitalization of $13.35 billion.So the stock manages to look beaten down and expensive at the same time. Here's a closer look at what has to go right for today's price to work out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IonQ

mehr Nachrichten