Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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22.09.2026 07:00:00

IonQ Just Raised 2026 Revenue Guidance. This Quantum Computing Pure-Play Looks Like a Brilliant Buy Now.

While investors may be focused on artificial intelligence (AI) right now, there is another technology close to launching that could turn many industries on their heads: quantum computing. Quantum computing is coming quicker than most realize, and leaders around the industry have accelerated the commercial availability timeline from 2030 to 2029. That's only a few years away, and investors must be prepared for its arrival.

There are several ways to invest in quantum computing, but one of the most promising with major upside potential is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is one of my top picks in this space, and it recently boosted guidance for 2026. I think it's a brilliant buy right now, and investors should take advantage of it while it's still off its all-time highs.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

IonQ 34,80 -1,39% IonQ
Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 8,96 2,99% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

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