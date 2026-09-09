IonQ Just Raised Its 2026 Revenue Outlook by About 60%. Most of the Raise Isn't Quantum Computing.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) raised its full-year revenue outlook by about 60% this morning, to a range of $450 million to $460 million. A month ago, the quantum computing company expected $280 million to $290 million.

Shares jumped on the news, trading near $44 as of this writing.

But most of that new revenue isn't quantum computing. The updated outlook is IonQ's first to include SkyWater Technology, the chip foundry it finished buying on July 31 -- and on the numbers IonQ has published, the foundry appears to account for the bulk of the increase.

Continue reading