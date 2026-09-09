IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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09.09.2026 05:38:01
IonQ Just Raised Its 2026 Revenue Outlook by About 60%. Most of the Raise Isn't Quantum Computing.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) raised its full-year revenue outlook by about 60% this morning, to a range of $450 million to $460 million. A month ago, the quantum computing company expected $280 million to $290 million.
Shares jumped on the news, trading near $44 as of this writing.
But most of that new revenue isn't quantum computing. The updated outlook is IonQ's first to include SkyWater Technology, the chip foundry it finished buying on July 31 -- and on the numbers IonQ has published, the foundry appears to account for the bulk of the increase.
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06.05.26
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|34,87
|1,28%