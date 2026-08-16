IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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16.08.2026 09:41:00
IonQ Paid $1.8 Billion for a Chip Foundry. Here's What Investors Should Know.
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) completed its acquisition of SkyWater Technology at the end of July, handing over about $741 million in cash and roughly 24 million newly issued shares -- total consideration of about $1.8 billion. Against IonQ's market value of about $17.4 billion, that's roughly a tenth of the company spent on a single purchase.And what it bought isn't a quantum computing company. SkyWater is a semiconductor foundry (a contract chip manufacturer) with plants in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas, and it produced about $442 million of revenue in 2025. That's nearly double the roughly $246 million IonQ itself generated over the past 12 months. The buyer, measured by sales, is the smaller business.Why would a quantum computing company need to own a chip factory?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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06.08.26
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05.08.26
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07.05.26
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06.05.26
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26.02.26
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25.02.26
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