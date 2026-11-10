Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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10.11.2026 15:30:00
IonQ Shares Surge as Revenue Soars. Is It Too Late to Buy the Quantum Computing Stock?
While an investment in IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is largely about the long-term future of quantum computing and its potential to become one of the top companies in this nascent field, the company is starting to deliver impressive revenue and growth right now.
IonQ has proven to be one of the early leaders in quantum computing, with its trapped-ion technology supplemented by microwave antennas embedded directly into its chips, achieving the highest fidelity (accuracy) in the space at 99.99%.
Meanwhile, it recently made a breakthrough in quantum error correction (QEC), developing an end-to-end real-time QEC decoder using an off-the-shelf central processing unit (CPU). At the same time, the quantum computing company has been aggressively making acquisitions in the quantum space, as it looks to take a page from Nvidia's book and become a complete ecosystem player.
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|IonQ
|30,99
|-1,60%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|6,22
|-9,33%
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