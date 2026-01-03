IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
03.01.2026 19:47:00
IonQ Stock in 5 Years: Moon Shot or Crash Landing?
The discussion surrounding quantum computing and its potential use cases has dominated much of the tech headlines in 2025. One of the up-and-coming players is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), which makes a trapped-ion system that seeks to solve complex problems more efficiently. If the demand and applications for its technology live up to the hype, IonQ could potentially be the next Nvidia.IonQ is moving in the right direction and recently revised its full-year guidance upward to between $106 million and $110 million. In its latest quarter, the company reported a 222% year-over-year increase in revenue. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
