Shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are down about 48% over the past six months as investors have headed for the exits amid worries the company is spending too much on acquisitions and raising too much capital at the expense of existing shareholder value.

IonQ has always been a speculative bet on an unproven market — quantum computing — but some investors may wonder whether the recent share price pullback makes IonQ stock a bargain right now.

Unfortunately, even with the recent drop, its shares still aren't in the bargain bin. Here's why investors are betting on IonQ, what the company has going for it, and why IonQ stock still isn't a good deal.

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