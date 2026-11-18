IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
18.11.2026 15:47:01
IonQ Stock Plunged 48% in Six Months. Is It a Bargain Buy?
Shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are down about 48% over the past six months as investors have headed for the exits amid worries the company is spending too much on acquisitions and raising too much capital at the expense of existing shareholder value.
IonQ has always been a speculative bet on an unproven market — quantum computing — but some investors may wonder whether the recent share price pullback makes IonQ stock a bargain right now.
Unfortunately, even with the recent drop, its shares still aren't in the bargain bin. Here's why investors are betting on IonQ, what the company has going for it, and why IonQ stock still isn't a good deal.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQ
|
06.11.26
|IonQ-Aktie klar im Plus: Klares Umsatz- und Ergebnis-Plus begeistert Anleger (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.26
|Ausverkauf bei Quanten-Aktien: Was hinter den Verlusten von IonQ, D-Wave und Rigetti steckt (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.26
|IonQ-Aktie im Aufwind: Fortschritt bei Quantenfehlerkorrektur begeistert Anleger (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|IonQ-Aktie tiefer: Erneut rote Zahlen trotz Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IonQ
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|22,23
|4,12%