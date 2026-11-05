IonQ Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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05.11.2026 22:26:47

IonQ Swings To Q3 Profit; Raises FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a security technology company, on Thursday reported a swing to profit in the third quarter, compared to a loss last year, as revenue surged 336% year over year. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, citing growing demand for its quantum technologies.

Net income attributable to IonQ was $563.96 million, or $1.35 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.055 billion, or $3.58 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

The results reflect an $896.2 million gain from changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, compared with an $881.8 million loss a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, loss per share widened to $0.29 from $0.17.

Revenue for the quarter climbed to $173.8 million from $39.9 million in the previous year, reflecting strong growth across quantum computing, sensing and foundry services, including contributions from the acquisition of SkyWater.

For full-year 2026, IonQ now expects revenue of $505 million to $515 million, compared to its previous outlook of $280 million and $290 million.

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