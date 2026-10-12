IonQ To Buy Elisity For $1.3 Bln In All Share Deal

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a quantum computing hardware and software company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire Elisity, Inc., a cybersecurity company, in an all-share transaction of up to $1.3 billion, including up to $150 million in earnout opportunity.

The number of IonQ shares to be issued in the transaction will be calculated at closing based on the volume-weighted average price of IonQ shares for the 20 trading days. The price will not be greater than $49.61 or less than $33.07 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Post transaction, IonQ will benefit from an expanded cybersecurity platform to uncover and protect against present LLM and emerging quantum threats.

IonQ and Elisity expect opportunities to cross-sell complementary security solutions and develop integrated offerings.

IONQ was down by 2.53% at $38.92 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.