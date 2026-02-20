Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
20.02.2026 22:45:00
IonQ vs. D-Wave: Which Quantum Stock Has the Clearer Path to Growth in 2026?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) are both early movers in the quantum computing market. However, both stocks have declined by more than 20% this year as investors pivoted toward more conservative investments. Which of these quantum stocks has a better shot at bouncing back in 2026 and beyond?Image source: Getty Images.Quantum computers can perform specific tasks faster than classical computers, but they're larger, more expensive, consume more power, and produce a higher error rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
