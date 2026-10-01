IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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01.10.2026 23:04:33
IonQ vs. SoundHound AI: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The search for explosive growth often leads investors to IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). Each company is pioneering a different frontier of the modern technological landscape to capture market share.
IonQ specializes in the complex world of quantum hardware, while SoundHound AI focuses on conversational artificial intelligence. Both represent high-risk, high-reward opportunities for those interested in emerging technologies. This comparison explores which business model and financial profile offer a more compelling path forward for retail investors.
IonQ develops trapped-ion quantum computing, quantum networking, sensing, and security solutions. In its latest annual report, the company details how it offers Quantum-Computing-as-a-Service through major cloud providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). It also maintains a presence on the Google Cloud Marketplace. As IonQ advances its footprint in the tech stocks landscape, it recently acquired SkyWater Technology to establish an internal secure quantum foundry. This move helps the company manage its own supply chain and hardware development.
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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23.09.26
|IonQ-Aktie im Aufwind: Fortschritt bei Quantenfehlerkorrektur begeistert Anleger (finanzen.at)
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06.08.26
|IonQ-Aktie tiefer: Erneut rote Zahlen trotz Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IonQ
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|39,26
|0,45%
|SoundHound AI
|5,35
|0,00%
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