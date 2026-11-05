IonQ Aktie

IonQ ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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05.11.2026 05:30:01

IonQ vs. SoundHound AI: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Emerging technology sectors offer high growth potential but often carry significant risks for early investors. Let's explore whether IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) or SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is the better long-term choice for your portfolio.

IonQ is a leader in quantum computing, a field that uses subatomic physics to perform calculations beyond the reach of traditional computers. SoundHound AI specializes in conversational voice technology for various consumer and commercial applications. Both companies are in their early expansion phases and represent different ways to play the broader artificial intelligence (AI) trend.

IonQ specializes in trapped-ion quantum computing, selling hardware access and networking solutions to a variety of commercial and government clients. Its technology is available through major cloud platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and the marketplace for Alphabet. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also operates within the broader semiconductor stocks category by developing specialized hardware for quantum sensing and positioning applications.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

IonQ 25,49 7,17% IonQ
SoundHound AI 3,54 -6,48% SoundHound AI

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