IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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05.11.2026 05:30:01
IonQ vs. SoundHound AI: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Emerging technology sectors offer high growth potential but often carry significant risks for early investors. Let's explore whether IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) or SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is the better long-term choice for your portfolio.
IonQ is a leader in quantum computing, a field that uses subatomic physics to perform calculations beyond the reach of traditional computers. SoundHound AI specializes in conversational voice technology for various consumer and commercial applications. Both companies are in their early expansion phases and represent different ways to play the broader artificial intelligence (AI) trend.
IonQ specializes in trapped-ion quantum computing, selling hardware access and networking solutions to a variety of commercial and government clients. Its technology is available through major cloud platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and the marketplace for Alphabet. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also operates within the broader semiconductor stocks category by developing specialized hardware for quantum sensing and positioning applications.
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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05.11.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.10.26
|Ausverkauf bei Quanten-Aktien: Was hinter den Verlusten von IonQ, D-Wave und Rigetti steckt (finanzen.at)
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23.09.26
|IonQ-Aktie im Aufwind: Fortschritt bei Quantenfehlerkorrektur begeistert Anleger (finanzen.at)
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06.08.26
|IonQ-Aktie tiefer: Erneut rote Zahlen trotz Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu IonQ
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|25,49
|7,17%
|SoundHound AI
|3,54
|-6,48%