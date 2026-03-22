Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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22.03.2026 17:45:00
IonQ's Revenue Just Tripled to $130 Million. Is This Quantum Stock Finally Worth Buying?
When it comes to investing in artificial intelligence (AI), growth investors are beginning to look beyond the usual suspects in data centers, semiconductors, enterprise software, and cloud computing. The newest pillar supporting the AI bull narrative is quantum computing.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has emerged as one of the most influential names powering the quantum AI narrative. Let's dive into the company's performance last year and assess if now is a good time to buy this hot stock hand over fist.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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