IoT Fleet Management Market Size to Reach USD 17.500 Billion by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT fleet management solutions are growing in popularity due to the versatility of the industry and the achievable recurring revenue. Management of IoT fleets includes various solutions such as vehicle tracking & monitoring, fleet analytics, fuel management, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and driver performance tracking and monitoring.

The global IoT Fleet Management market size was 3.810 Billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 17.500 Billion USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.0 percent in 2019-2025.

This report covers a chapter on COVID-19 impacts in the IoT Fleet Management Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE IoT FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET

One of the key factors driving growth in the IoT fleet management market size is the convergence of smart devices with vehicles. The increasing acceptance by transport companies of smart equipment is predicted to speed up the expansion of the IoT fleet management market size during the forecast period.

The introduction of the IoT has made it possible for automobiles to connect with the smart devices, thus making possible real-time traffic alerts and emergency roadside assistance. The IoT solutions allow fleet operators not only to increase their operational efficiency but also to help them cut costs. This feature is expected to further increase the IoT Fleet Management market size.

The increasing demand for electronic device integration with the vehicles is fuelling the growth of IoT Fleet Management market size. Furthermore, factors such as Internet connectivity, technology advancement, and the need for optimum operational efficiency are expected to increase the IoT Fleet Management market size.

The implementation of the Government's road safety legislation provides an optimistic IoT Fleet management market outlook. However, the IoT infrastructure insufficiency and the cost associated with implementing IoT technology hamper the market growth. While increasing numbers of IoT devices are boosting market growth, considerable concerns have also been expressed about data privacy and security. As cyber-attacks have increased significantly around the world, the need to protect end-users from a potential attack is likely to play an important role in determining the growth of the IoT fleet management market.

IoT FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Routing management has accounted for the largest IoT fleet management market share. This segment's growth can be attributed to increased global freight traffic on the roads and continuous R&D activities to develop innovative products.

The managed services segment in the IoT Fleet Management Market is expected to hold a significant share. Managed services not only offer flexibility but also allow efficient handling of multiple functions and thus reduce overall operating costs.

Seamless connectivity is one of the most important prerequisites for IoT technology to work successfully. The emergence of efficient wireless networking infrastructures in regions such as North America and Europe has made it easier for IoT fleet management to be widely adopted. Hence, these regional markets are expected to witness remarkable growth in the years to come. In addition, it is projected that the domicile of prominent IoT technology firms such as AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Verizon, and IBM would foster business growth prospects in these regions.

The booming e-commerce market has created a demand for efficient transportation systems in countries such as India and China . Due to this, the Asia Pacific IoT fleet management market share is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Trimble

Omnitracs

Fleetmatics (Verizon)

AT&T

IBM

Teletrac Navman

TomTom

Oracle

Intel

Cisco Systems

Sierra Wireless

Others.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles.

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Routing Management

Tracking and Monitoring

Fuel Management

Remote Diagnostics

Others.

MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES, THIS REPORT COVERS

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

