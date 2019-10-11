|
11.10.2019 18:15:00
IoT Services Are Forecast to Drive More Than 30% of the 5G Security Market
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Security Market by Technology, Solution, Category, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical Support 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fifth-generation (5G) cellular is poised to transform the ICT industry through substantially enhanced mobility services, massively scalable Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and support for critical apps and services by way of ultra-low latency communications. With these anticipated improvements come great responsibilities for privacy and security. The 5G Security Market must be robust as solutions need to be deployed on multiple levels including devices, air interface equipment, cloud RAN infrastructure, mobile backhaul facilities, and more.
One of the biggest 5G security issues at the application layer is the many apps and services supported. With substantially greater bandwidth and ultra-low latency, 5G supports many new and improved apps and services such as untethered Virtual Reality and anytime, anywhere telepresence. Whether it is new immersive technologies or extension of existing apps such as Voice over 5G, there are some common security issues (such as data privacy) and some completely different issues, such as virtual identity theft in VR.
Leading companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry), and others are poised to capitalize on the market for securing 5G based networks, systems, applications, and services. This includes the 5G security market for hardware, software, and data protection. With recent high-profile events such as alleged espionage on the part of Huawei, cybersecurity is also getting extreme attention at the government level. By way of example, The Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 is being introduced in the Senate by U.S. Among other areas, the Act is intended to address IoT device security relative to Secure Development, Identity management, Patching, and Configuration Management. Quoting opinions from market leaders (such as Cloudflare, Symantec, vmWave, and others), the bill asserts a desperate need for cybersecurity regulation. Many of these efforts will be focused on 5G related networks and systems in support of IoT.
This report evaluates the 5G threat landscape as well as technologies and solutions to secure networks, platforms, devices, data, and applications. The report assesses the 5G security market outlook and potential for many 5G security solutions and services. It also evaluates the impact of security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing, IoT networks, and general mobility infrastructure. The report includes detailed 5G security market forecasts for all major technologies, industry verticals, solutions and service types from 2019 - 2024.
Select Findings:
- IoT services will drive more than 30% of the 5G security market
- Data security and user privacy are the prime security concerns for 5G
- North America will lead the 5G security market followed by Asia Pacific
- Infrastructure, apps, and data will be of equal importance for 5G security
Target Audience:
- Wireless carriers
- Security companies
- Device manufacturers
- Data management companies
- Device management companies
- Network infrastructure companies
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Introduction
1.1 5G Functional Layer and Threat Landscape
1.2 5G Security Goal
1.3 5G Security Requirements
1.4 Leveraging NFV and SDN
1.5 Coexistence of Enhanced 4G LTE Security
1.6 End to End Security for Service Oriented Architecture
1.7 Tactilon SMVNO to Secure MVNO Network
2.0 Technology and Application Analysis
2.1 5G Security Challenge and Potential Solution
2.2 WBPLSec System Model for 5G Network
2.3 5G WLAN Security
2.4 Heterogeneous Access Management
2.5 Identity Management and Hybrid Authentication
2.6 Segregate 5G Network Slices
2.7 Data Center and Cloud Security for Operational Efficiency
2.8 Network Protection from DDoS Attack
2.9 Dark Threat Protection
2.10 CUPS and Mobile Edge Processing
2.11 IoT Service Delivery and Mission-Critical Applications
2.12 Network Virtualization and Orchestration
2.13 Protecting Automotive Cyberattacks
2.14 Embedded Network Switches and Routers
2.15 Cybersecurity Business Model in 5G
2.16 5G Security Assessment, Provisioning, and Analytics
2.17 Policy-based Security Management
2.18 Role of Government
2.19 Multi-domain Security as a Service (MSaaS)
2.20 5G Security Standardization Group
3.0 Company Strategies and Solutions
4.0 5G Security Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
4.1 Global 5G Security Market 2019 - 2024
4.2 Regional 5G Security Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
5.1 Advertisers and Media Companies
5.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers
5.3 Automotive Companies
5.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers
5.5 Communication Service Providers
5.6 Computing Companies
5.7 Data Analytics Providers
5.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
5.9 Networking Equipment Providers
5.10 Networking Security Providers
5.11 Semiconductor Companies
5.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
5.13 Software Providers
5.14 Smart City System Integrators
5.15 Automation System Providers
5.16 Social Media Companies
5.17 Workplace Solution Providers
5.18 Enterprises and Governments
5.19 Mobile Network Operators
