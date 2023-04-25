IoT Technology Firm Launches New Product To Check Water Tank Levels

LoneStar Tracking has released a water tank monitoring system. The device operates anywhere in the world and takes four measurements per day. Farmers and Ranchers can view water levels of the water troughs at any time with the mobile app.

FISCHER, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoneStar Tracking is pleased to announce the release of its satellite water tank monitoring system. The device operates anywhere on the globe. Four water level measurements are taken each day. The device is helpful for farmers and ranchers who must ensure that their livestock has access to fresh water at all times. In addition, the software notifies the rancher if the water level drops below a certain point. Therefore, to check the water level, traveling to individual water trough locations is unnecessary.

The company was founded in 2016 by Thomas Remmert and Ryan Kelley. It has grown steadily over the years, expanding its product line and service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Today, the company offers a comprehensive suite of GPS tracking solutions for animals, livestock, wildlife, and equipment. The company provides automated tank monitoring, tank level sensor, electric fence monitoring, and temperature/humidity monitoring.

Additional details are available at https://www.lonestartracking.com/

Thomas Remmert explained, "Precision agriculture technologies like satellite water tank monitoring systems are revolutionizing how we farm, enabling us to use water and other resources more efficiently, increase our crop yields and quality, and reduce costs. In today's world, it's essential for farmers and ranchers to adopt modern technologies to stay competitive and sustainable."

LoneStar Trucking is a leading provider of GPS tracking solutions and automated monitoring solutions for businesses, organizations, and individuals across the globe. LoneStar Tracking has established itself as a trusted partner for clients in various industries, focusing on reliability, accuracy, and user-friendly technology.

Reliable and accurate data is essential to making informed decisions in today's fast-paced business environment. That's why LoneStar Tracking is committed to providing customers with the highest quality IoT solutions. The products are designed to be easy to use and integrate seamlessly with existing systems, giving clients the data they need to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve their bottom line.

LoneStar Tracking is based in Houston, Texas, and its product line is assembled in the United States. The company has the technology and expertise to help customers achieve their goals. In addition, its team of experts is committed to exceptional customer service—any farmers or ranchers interested in adopting modern technology to improve ranching or farming practices.

About the Company:

LoneStar Tracking continues to expand its product line to supply solutions for identified needs in the customer base. A new release uses satellites to monitor water tank levels and is monitored four times daily. As a result, farmers and ranchers can respond quickly to ensure that livestock always has fresh water.

Contact Info:

Company: LoneStar Tracking

Address: PO Box 48, Fischer, TX 78623

Phone:(877) 777-8636

Email: tremmert@lonestartracking.com

