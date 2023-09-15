|
Iovance Biotherapeutics: FDA Extends PDUFA Date For Iovance BLA On Resource Constraints
(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) said the FDA, because of resource constraints, requires additional time to complete the Priority Review of the company's Biologics License Application for lifileuce. The BLA is for the accelerated approval of lifileucel for patients with advanced melanoma. The FDA extended the new target action date for a decision under the PDUFA to February 24, 2024. The FDA agreed to work with Iovance to expedite the remaining review for a potentially earlier approval date.
The FDA accepted the BLA in May 2023 under Priority Review and previously granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation in advanced melanoma. The company noted that the extension of the PDUFA date does not impact the Priority Review status or RMAT designation.
