Iovance Biotherapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2DT49 / ISIN: US4622601007
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01.10.2026 14:05:42
Iovance Biotherapeutics Names Noah Berkowitz CMO
(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), a biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Noah Berkowitz as Chief Medical Officer, effective September 30.
Berkowitz joins the company from Arvinas Pharmaceuticals (ARVN) as Chief Medical Officer.
The company said Berkowitz will lead its global drug development efforts as it advances its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy platform across multiple solid tumor cancers.
The company appointed Berkowitz as CMO following the retirement of former CMO Friedrich Graf Finckenstein in June 2026.
In the pre-market trading, Iovance Biotherapeutics is 0.26% higher at $14.86 on the Nasdaq.
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Nachrichten zu Iovance Biotherapeutics
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: Iovance Biotherapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Iovance Biotherapeutics informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|12,76
|0,79%