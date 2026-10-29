Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Plunges 36% After Updated Lung Cancer Trial Data

(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is down 35.76 percent, losing $5.30 to $9.52 on the Thursday. The decline follows updated results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 trial of lifileucel in previously treated non-squamous metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

As of October 14, 17 of 69 patients responded, representing an overall response rate of 24.6 percent, compared with the previously reported 25.6 percent response rate among 39 patients.

Iovance is currently trading at $9.52, down from the previous close of $14.81 after opening at $10.62 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $9.35 and $11.58 during the session. Trading volume stands at 41.68 million shares, compared with an average volume of 16.34 million shares.

A retrospective biomarker analysis identified a subgroup of 22 patients with an overall response rate of 59.1 percent, accounting for 13 of the trial's 17 observed responses.

Iovance plans to prospectively evaluate this biomarker-enriched approach through the POSITILITY cohort and said Cohorts 1 and 2 support its planned 2027 supplemental Biologics License Application for lifileucel in non-squamous metastatic NSCLC. Iovance shares have traded between $1.76 and $15.37 over the past 52 weeks.