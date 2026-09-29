Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Rises 33% After Raising FY26 Total Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) are gaining about 33 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced its decision to raise its full year 2026 total revenue guidance range to $410 to $420 million, driven by strong U.S. demand for Amtagvi and Proleukin.

The company's shares are currently trading at $14.59 on the Nasdaq, up 32.71 percent. The stock opened at $12.79 and has climbed as high as $14.60 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.76 to $14.60.

The midpoint represents an increase of $55 million, or ~15%, over the previous guidance range of $350 to $370 million and implies nearly 60% annual growth in total revenue.