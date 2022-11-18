|
18.11.2022 16:02:49
Iovance Declines Following FDA Feedback On Its Melanoma Drug Lifileucel
(RTTNews) - Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) are down more than 14% Friday morning after the company said it received feedback from the Food and Drug Administration on the rolling Biologics License Application for Lifileucel, the company's investigational drug for melanoma.
The company said that as part of an amendment to the ongoing investigational new drug application submitted during the third quarter of 2022, it received recent FDA feedback regarding supplemental assay validation information and comparability data for lifileucel.
Iovance will address these FDA comments promptly and will now complete its rolling BLA submission during the first quarter of 2023, the company added.
IOVA, currently at $6.07, has traded in the range of $5.43-$20.60 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|6,78
|-2,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.